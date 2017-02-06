Children organize Asheville protest against Trump’s policies

A big crowd of kids and parents gathered at Vance Monument in downtown Asheville on Sunday, Feb. 5, to protest policies implemented and promised by President Donald Trump’s administration. After making signs and singing songs at the monument, the protesters made their way down Patton Avenue to Pritchard Park.

Asha and Kale, both 10 years old, commented on the effect that Trump’s recent immigration ban had on their family and how it sparked the idea for this protest.

“My mom was really sad about it,” said Kale, “so we wanted to do something.”

Their mother, local musician Sparrow Pants, said her children had taken the initiative in organizing the protest.

“I didn’t do a ton,” Pants explained, “They helped me make the protest flyer. They picked out the graphic and I taught them a little bit about how to use Photoshop, and they created this.”

Although her children were the protest organizers, Pants said she has her own opinions on Trump’s administration.

“It is really important that our kids be considered,” she said, “and a lot of the important values that they are taught in childhood, about loving and respecting your neighbor and being kind, we feel like the current administration is not following those values.”

Protest organizers Asha (left) and Kale (middle) smile with their mother, Sparrow (right), at the Vance Monument.

There were a lot of strong opinions at the children’s protest, regardless of age. Gordon, 8, had a couple things to say about Donald Trump and his policies.

“Donald Trump is a really cruel and mean person because he does really mean things. He wants to shut down Medicare and he wants schools to be shut down and things like that.”

Gordon is prepared for his next protest, adding, “I know what my next sign is going to be. Since I am really good at math, it’s going to say ‘No + Trump = No Trump’.”

Gordon, 8, holding up his protest sign.

Angela, a local marriage and family therapist in Asheville, attended the children’s protest with her son and her new four-week old baby.

“I work with all different kinds of people,” Angela stated, “and I believe that Trump is harming our human rights.”

Angela described her son’s reaction to Trump’s presidential run and how it motivated her to come out and protest.

“My son heard a lot during the election,” Angela said. “There were days where we would be driving to pre-K in the morning and he would initiate conversations about the election. He was worried that Trump would make rules that would hurt people. So when we heard about this protest today, we thought it was a really good opportunity to have our voices heard.”

Angela, a protestor, holding her protest sign while cradling her four-week old baby.

Angela and other parents that attended the march said they have seen Trump’s effect on their children and believe that it is important to stand against Trump’s bullying and unkind manner, regardless of age.

All photos by Emma Grace Moon.