Asheville Police announce latest in series of graffiti arrests, detail surveillance of local taggers

The Asheville Police Department announced today that two people were arrested last weekend for “multiple, separate incidents of graffiti related vandalism.” A statement from Capt. Tim Splain, head of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, goes on to list 14 alleged “prominent graffiti vandals” charged in 2008.

The statement also reveals the extent of the APD’s focus and investigative work on countering graffiti. Among the details of that effort, according to the statement:

• Thus far in 2008, the department has “logged 307 cases of graffiti vandalism in the city.”

• APD officers have conducted more than 50 surveillance operations related to graffiti.

• Officers have devoted more than 500 hours of investigative time on the crackdown.

The full text of the APD’s press release on the arrests, which also lists the alleged tags used by many of the arrestees, is below.

— Jon Elliston, managing editor

Dec. 10, 2008

APD makes multiple graffiti vandalism arrests

ASHEVILLE – Asheville police arrested two people over the past weekend for multiple, separate incidents of graffiti related vandalism.

One person was charged with spray-painting graffiti under the Smoky Park Bridge, and five additional subjects were subsequently charged with second-degree trespass and having open containers of alcohol in that incident.

These arrests are the latest in a series of APD graffiti arrests in 2008. Since Jan. 1, APD has logged 307 cases of graffiti vandalism in the city. This number is believed to represent less than half of all actual graffiti incidents, since many victims don’t report the damage to their property.

APD officers have conducted more than 50 surveillance operations and logged more than 500 hours of investigative time into arresting individual graffiti vandals/taggers in an effort to combat property damage that costs the city and individual property owners hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

“APD Patrol Officers, Community Resource Officers, and Investigators have done a tremendous job trying to reduce the amount of graffiti vandalism that occurs in the city,” said Tim Splain, captain of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Despite their efforts, the public perception is that graffiti crime is increasing because this type of vandalism is so visible. We, as a community, need to continue to enforce existing laws, look toward restricting the availability of paints and markers used for graffiti vandalism, and work together toward a comprehensive graffiti removal program.”

The individuals listed below represent some of the most prominent graffiti vandals in the Asheville area:

12/07/08: Joshua Eddie Motes, 26, of Asheville.

– Charged with Damage to Public Property, Possessing an Open Container of Alcohol, and Second-Degree Trespass.

– Painted the number 5 inside of a circle.

– 5 other people who accompanied Motes were charged with Possessing Open Containers of Alcohol and Second-Degree Trespass.

12/06/08: Austin Taylor Haltiwanger, 19, of Asheville.

– Currently a UNC Asheville student.

– Charged with (3) counts of Injury to Real Property, Underage Possession of Alcoholic Beverage, and Consuming Alcohol while Underage.

– Individual tags include ETCHR and FEIZ.

11/20/08: Kitt Carson Murphy, 18, of Asheville.

– Charged with Injury to Real Property.

– Individual tags include LIFE and TAGGER ID.

09/04/08: Daniel Amos Johnson, 24, of Asheville.

– Charged with Injury to Real Property and Defacing a Public Building.

– Individual tag is WISDOM.

Nathan John Sestack, 29, of Asheville.

– Currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for Defacing a Public Building. This charge is related to the same incident involving Johnson.

09/04/08: Jarett Michael Dolan, 25, of Asheville.

– Currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for Injury to Real Property.

– Dolan was also charged in another graffiti incident on 02/24/08.

– When arrested, Dolan had 4 cans of spray-paint and a large permanent marker.

– Individual tags include a picture of faces and FACE.

08/25/08: Gabriel Wayne Sorrell, 34, of Asheville.*

– Charged with Injury to Real Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

– Individual tag is EPIC.

Timothy Shyler Kincaid, 21, of Swannanoa.

– Charged with Injury to Real Property.

– Individual tag is UCME.

*75 cans of spray paint and a respirator were seized during the arrests of Sorrell and Kincaid.

06/18/08: Kirsten Marie Elliot, 25, of Asheville.

– Charged with Defacing a Public Building.

03/19/08: John Baxter Harrill, Jr. 20, of Fairview. *

– Charged on 03/19/08 and 03/13/08 with Injury to Real Property in relation to more than 8 incidents of graffiti in the downtown area.

– Harrill was also charged on 01/14/07 with additional graffiti related crimes and a search warrant was executed on his residence.

– Individual tags include TRIDE, MOMS, POED, and TIKE.

* On 11/18/08, Harrill was stopped by APD officers who seized 72 cans of spray paint and 25 colored, permanent markers from him.

03/17/08: Edwards Dargan Harper, 27, of Asheville. *

– Charged with Injury to Personal Property.

– 7 cans of spray paint and colored, permanent markers were seized from him.

Christopher Scott Brunt, 22, of Asheville.

– Charged with Injury to Personal Property.

* Fresh graffiti was present at the arrest of Harper and Brunt read AELCEP and RAPK.

01/09/08: Marcus Aaron Milling, 18, of Arden.

– Charged with (12) counts of Defacing a Public Building and Injury to Real Property.

– Individual tag is KAOS.

Christopher Westin McCary, 18, of Arden.

– Charged with (10) counts of Defacing a Public Building and Injury to Real Property.

– Individual tag is LUCIFER.

