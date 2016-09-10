Conscious party: Next Step Recovery celebrates 10th anniversary, hosts golf tournament fundraiser

WHAT: Next Step Recovery’s Golf Fore Recovery tournament

WHERE: Broadmoor Golf Links

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m., to 2 p.m.

WHY: Beating addiction often begins at a detox facility, where individuals become medically stable. After that, 30-90 days of in-patient treatment (often called rehab) leads to further stability and a greater understanding of the condition. “And what do you do next? That’s where Next Step Recovery comes in,” says Brian Nolan, the local nonprofit’s admissions director.

Next Step offers housing and other resources to up to 30 men reclaiming a life free of substance abuse. Days are punctuated with group or one-on-one sessions with counselors and addiction specialists; 12-step program meetings in the community; excursions with peers in recovery; and notably, plenty of free time to refocus on individual priorities.

“In treatment, pretty much every minute of every day is accounted for,” Nolan explains. But, “Our guys have the ability to go out and get jobs or go to school. If you want to go get dinner and catch a movie, great. Go and do it. Have fun. Just be back by curfew.”

Even as it’s celebrating 10 years of service, Next Step has plans for growth. Short-term goals are to boost capacity and staff, and ultimately, Nolan says, the organization aims to build its own facility instead of leasing space.

The Golf Fore Recovery tournament will help fund those initiatives as well as day-to-day costs like furnishing apartments and providing residents with transportation. Back after a hiatus in 2015, the 18-hole event follows a captain’s choice format, meaning teams of four will select the best shot after each person in the group tees off. For $5, additional advantages — red tees, mulligans and throws — will also be available. Prizes for top performers include a flat screen TV and hole-in-one car.

Registration costs $95 per player ($85 for alumni and relatives) and includes a catered lunch, snacks and prizes. Visit nextsteprecovery.com/2016-golf-fore.html for more information.