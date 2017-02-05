Contentious vacation complex back on Board of Adjustment agenda

The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will see a familiar project on its agenda on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A proposed vacation rental complex calls for construction of 10 homes and an office building on 22 acres of land at 28 Merrills Cove Road in South Asheville. The project was originally, and erroneously, on the board’s agenda in October.

Debbie Truempy, the county’s zoning administrator, stated in the middle of the October public hearing that the land’s zoning didn’t specifically match the project before the board and should have never made it to the agenda.

In regard to how the project has changed and is now eligible for consideration of a conditional use permit, Truempy told Xpress, via email:

The project fell under the definition of a Commercial Planned Unit Development last application because it proposed more than four principal buildings on a single lot. This application proposes subdividing the property so that there are not more than four buildings on a single lot and therefore not a Planned Unit Development. This application is only for a [conditional use permit] for a Vacation Rental Complex.

The property owner, Peter Anuar, told Xpress in October his plan was to start by building two cabins to gauge interest, and noted he and his family would also live on the grounds.

However, the October meeting drew about 30 nearby residents who were upset with the plans. Many said the vacation rental complex would be out of character with the neighborhood and expressed concerns about increased traffic, loss of trees, loud parties and other issues.

The Board of Adjustment has three other variance requests on its agenda that you can view here. The meeting will take place at 30 Valley St. and is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at noon.