County, city to hold joint meeting to discuss partnerships, goals

While they are often at the same events, it’s been more than a year since Buncombe County commissioners and Asheville City Council members held a formal meeting together. However, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the two governing bodies will hold what’s billed as a special joint meeting.

There are no action items on the agenda, so the meeting will function mostly as a way to present a unified front on collaborative projects and shared goals. There will be speeches and presentations from Commission Chair Brownie Newman and Council Mayor Esther Manheimer; County Manager Wanda Greene and City Manager Gary Jackson; and Assistant County Manager Jon Creighton and Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball.

The meeting will also function to provide updates on the following projects:

Energy Innovation Task Force (Newman; Julie Mayfield of Asheville City Council; Jason Walls of Duke Energy)

of Asheville City Council; of Duke Energy) East Asheville Library (Greene)

African-American Heritage Commission (Manheimer)

While not on the agenda, the county and city share a newly increased property tax base due to the county’s reappraisal that shows the county is now worth $31.5 billion, up $6.8 billion (28 percent) since the 2013 assessment. Even if the issue is not addressed during the joint meeting, it will likely be discussed when county commissioners and council members hold their separate retreats, both set for Friday, Feb. 17.

The county-city meeting will be held in the first floor conference room at 200 College St. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.