Drugs, teacher pay, budget, preschool and more: County Commissioners to talk priorities during retreat

On the heels of a joint meeting with Asheville City Council, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold its annual retreat on Friday, Feb. 17. The meeting, while official, does not have any action items on the docket. But commissioners will discuss policy issues they would like to prioritize in the upcoming years.

Commission Chair Brownie Newman told other commissioners, via email: “The goal is to identify issues, concerns and priorities that the Commission wants to focus on in 2017 and 2018. We will also discuss some of our internal processes to see if we want to update any of our policies and procedures.”

Some of those issues are:

Access to preschool

Responding to opioid use in Buncombe County

Continuing to support teachers via increased pay in the upcoming budget

Supporting greenway expansion in Woodfin and the River Arts District.

Commissioners will also discuss county departmental needs and talk about the budget procedure. In light of the recent reappraisal, in which the county’s property tax base grew by $6.8 billion since the last reevaluation in 2013, a preview of what commissioners are thinking about doing with the property tax rate might be on deck. Right now the rate is 60.4 cents per $100 of valued property. The current budget, for fiscal year 2017, ends on June 30, and budget workshops are likely to get underway starting next month.

The retreat is open to the public, and slated for Friday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, and will be held on the first floor of 200 College St.

The agenda is listed below (along with notes from Newman to other commissioners via email):