Great endings & fresh starts: Final days to help Give!Local nonprofits

The end is nigh, but 2016 isn’t over just yet: “Let’s end the year on a high note, with a great last week of donations for the 2016 Give!Local nonprofits,” urges Susan Hutchinson, coordinator for Mountain Xpress‘ Give!Local project.

As the two-month campaign enters its final week, donations totals are closing in on the philanthropic project’s second-year goal of $60,000. Hutchinson is urging anyone thinking about making a donation to do so quickly. The effort to raise funds for 47 outstanding WNC nonprofits ends at the stroke of midnight, Dec. 31.

The benefits of donating through the project are broad spectrum and win-win: You help some of your favorite local nonprofits, you feel good about helping, and you get some great perks! Make a donation of $20 or more and you get some terrific stuff.

To make a gift, go to givelocalguide.org, where can you learn about the different participating nonprofits and pick your favorites to add to your shopping cart. All the money you give (minus the minimal credit-card processing fee) goes directly to the nonprofits you designate. Your incentive will be sent out in late January.



Give!Local 2016 benefits these fine local organizations: Anam Cara Theatre Company

Appalachian Barn Alliance

Asheville Community Yoga

Asheville GreenWorks

Asheville Humane Society

Asheville Museum of Science

Asheville Music Professionals

Asheville Music School

Bob Moog Foundation

Bounty & Soul

Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue

Children First of Buncombe County

Council on Aging of Buncombe County

EcoForesters

Eliada

FEAST

Friends of the Smokies

Friends of the WNC Nature Center

Girls Rock Asheville

Heart of Horse Sense

Helios Warriors Inc.

Homeward Bound of WNC

LEAF Community Arts

Loving Food Resources

MemoryCare

Mountain BizWorks

MountainTrue

Muddy Sneakers

My Daddy Taught Me That

Organic Growers School

Orison Books

Our VOICE

Project Challenge North Carolina

Provision Asheville

Sleep Tight Kids

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy

Southern Highland Craft Guild

Special Olympics Buncombe County

The Animal Rescue of WNC

The Asheville Jewish Community Center

The Community Table

The Lord’s Acre

The Magnetic Theatre

The POP Project

WNC Green Building Council

Wild for Life

Wild South

Give $20 or more and we’ll send you a voucher book in January with coupons for:

a free pizza slice with two toppings from Barley’s

a free kiddie scoop from The Hop

a free bag of Gold Cookies from Zuma

a free muffin or medium coffee from Mosaic Cafe

$5 off a dinner entré from Up Country Brewing

$10 off a purchase of $20 or more from Patton Avenue Pets

50 percent off a Day Pass for gear from Gearu

buy one, get one free espresso drink from Hi Five Coffee

buy one, get one free class from Empyrean Arts

buy one, get one free caramel from Kilwin’s

discounted merchandise from Highlands

discounted gift shop purchases from Asheville Museum of Science

Give $250 or more and get the voucher book — plus these extras:

a pair of tickets to the Fine Arts Theatre

a free entré at Blue Dream Curry

a theatre ticket to Anam Cara Theatre

day pass for two for Gearu Equipment

Give $500 or more and receive the voucher book, the above extras — plus these items:

$25 coupon to a LaZoom Tour

$20 gift certificate to Malaprop’s Bookstore

$10 gift card to Old Europe

$10 gift card to Karen Donatelli’s

$5 gift card to Geraldine’s Bakery

gift card to Embellish Asheville

Give $1,000 or more and we will personally deliver a gift basket to your home or business (in the Asheville area) containing all of the above, plus:

$25 gift card to Black Bird Restaurant

$20 gift card to the French Broad Chocolate Lounge

tickets to the Bardo Theatre

handmade coffee mug

seasonal brews and treats

samples of goods from local producers

Give!Local tee-shirt

and more

It’s easy to donate via Give!Local

Visit givelocalguide.org Check out the 47 participating nonprofits above and learn about their missions and how they are helping make this a great community. Create an account. Decide which nonprofits you want to give to, and how much, from $1 up to as much as you like. The site's shopping cart will total what you're giving to each nonprofit, allowing you to go back and adjust your amounts before you check out. Check out and pay with a credit card. You're done! If you donate $20 or more, you'll receive an incentive packet in the mail in January—unless you give $1,000 or more, in which case, we will hand-deliver a bag of goodies to your Asheville-area home or business.

Meanwhile, as Give!Local approaches the finish line,Hutchinson is already gearing up for 2017 campaign. Hutchinson says she expects to keep the number of participating nonprofits at about 50 next year, with a mix of large/small, new and returning groups supporting a variety of causes, some of them well known and some lesser known. Nonprofits must have 501(c)3 standing. Those wanting to be considered for 2017, should fill out an application form or email Hutchinson at givelocal@mountainx.com with questions.