In photos: 15th annual Organicfest

The 15th Annual Organicfest, held Aug. 28 in Pack Square Park, celebrated all things green, organic, local and sustainable. A wide variety of health-focused and environmentally conscious vendors offered sustainably sourced, organic whole foods, wellness services, arts and crafts for kids and live music performances, plus the downtown water park, Splashville, was open all day to keep the kids to stay cool in the summer heat.

“In celebration of National Organic Month,” says festival organizer Debi Athos, “the Organicfest was created to spotlight, connect, share and grow our rich organic community of farmers, artists and businesses with our community. Organicfest is presented by a local, all-volunteer nonprofit group in partnership with Asheville Greenworks to present a low impact, green event.” This year’s festival brought plenty of ecofriendly fun to downtown Asheville.

Photo gallery by AM Photography: