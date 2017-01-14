Planning board asking commissioners to deny two rezoning requests at Tuesday’s meeting

Rezoning requests and a report on opioid use headline the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners’ second meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Public hearings

Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning rezoning requests for four parcels of land at, and around, 101 Cedar Ridge Dr., adjacent to Charlotte Highway in South Asheville. Two of the properties are currently zoned R-1, and the other two are denoted as R-3. According to county documents, the requests for those parcels to be rezoned to Neighborhood Service District comes from BLT Enterprises/Cedar Ridge Plaza LLC/W Howard Family Limited Partnership. The significant difference between the residential classifications and Neighborhood Services District is the ability to use property for commercial purposes.

The county’s zoning ordinance describes uses of Neighborhood Service District as follows:

Neighborhood Service District (NS). The NS Neighborhood Service District is primarily intended to provide suitable locations for limited, neighborhood-oriented, commercial, business, and service activities in close proximity to major residential neighborhoods. The NS Neighborhood Service District is designed to allow for a mix of residential, commercial, business and service uses in limited areas along major traffic arteries and at key intersections leading to residential neighborhoods in order to provide such service to the residents of that particular neighborhood. As such, the type of uses allowed and the standards established for development in this NS neighborhood service district should be compatible with the residential character of the area and should neither add to traffic congestion; nor cause obnoxious noise, dust, odors, fire hazards, or lighting objectionable to surrounding residences; nor should they visually detract from the overall appearance of the neighborhood. The NS Neighborhood Service District should currently have water and sewer services or be expected to have such services in the foreseeable future

The county’s planning board is recommending approval of two properties: one south of 19 Staak Drive and one west of 204 Charlotte Highway. However, the planning board is asking commissioners to deny the other two requests at 19 Staak Drive and 101 Cedar Ridge Drive. The planning board cited the proposed change would be inconsistent with the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, would be “detrimental to the adjacent neighbors and surrounding community” and that would ultimately be a “commercial intrusion into an entirely residential area that is largely separated from the existing commercial corridor along Charlotte Highway.” You can view maps of all properties in question here.

Commissioners will also hold public hearings on amending the Subdivision and Zoning Ordinances, a move that is primarily intended to keep the county from running afoul of new state statutes. Staff is recommending approval of both ordinance amendments.

New business

Commissioners will receive an update about the effects of opioid use from Sheriff Van Duncan, county health staff and others.

Xpress has been interviewing these, and other public and private, stakeholders for an in-depth report on opioid use in Buncombe County that will be released in an upcoming issue.

Board appointments

Finally, commissioners will make two board appointments, as follows:

• Downtown Commission (2 vacancies)

◦ Ruth Summers

• Economic Development Coalition (1 vacancy)

◦ Michael Meguiar, Jessica Martin-Lane

You can view the entire agenda here.

For more of the latest city and county news check out Xpress’ Buncombe Beat.