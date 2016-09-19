Property tax revaluation schedule, economic incentives on county commission agenda

During its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on awarding the company $54,180 in previously-committed economic incentives to STF Precision, a diamond-tipped cutting tools manufacturing company. The money would come from the county’s general fund.

In 2013, commissioners approved the economic incentives contingent on STF Precision meeting investment and job creation benchmarks. According to documents, STF Precision created 25 new jobs with an average wage of $34,860 per year. In addition to creating the required number of jobs, county documents explain that STF Precision has invested $4.5 million in capital improvements, machinery and equipment. You can view the resolution for economic incentives here.

Commissioners also have two new business agenda items. The first is a resolution to support the designation of Craggy Mountains Wilderness Area. The designation would cover about 3,000 acres of land and would, according the to the resolution, “Safeguard traditional local uses of the land.” Currently the U.S. Forest Service is considering the designation. The commissioner’s resolution would support the federal agency’s move, which ultimately must be approved by Congress. You can view a map of the proposed wilderness area here.

The last agenda item is a resolution to accept the receipt of proposed schedules, standards and rules for appraising property for the recently approved reappraisals. Commissioners approved the revaluation down party lines back in April. The tax assessor has submitted the proposed schedule, but state law requires a public hearing and a final approval. The public hearing concerning property revaluations is set to be held during the commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 4 with final approval of the schedule set for Oct. 18.

You can view the commissioners’ entire agenda here. County commissioners meet at 200 College St. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.