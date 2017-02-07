Rich Lee announces second run for Asheville City Council

Rich Lee, the fourth-place finisher in the 2015 Asheville City Council elections (meaning he missed out on a seat by 738 votes) has announced he will run again in 2017.

Lee is an financial adviser with Edward Jones. Prior to the 2015 elections, Lee sat on the Greenway Committee, on which he continues to serve. In early 2016, Lee was appointed by City Council to the city’s Multimodal Transportation Commission.

Three seats on Asheville’s City Council will be up for grabs in 2017, as well as the mayoral spot. Council member Gordon Smith has announced he will not seek reelection, while Council members Cecil Bothwell and Gwen Wisler — along with Mayor Esther Manheimer — have not yet declared their intentions.

The terms of the three Council members elected in 2015 — Brian Haynes, Julie Mayfield and Keith Young — run through 2019.

Lee joins Kim Roney and Vijay Kapoor in having declared his intention to run; the official filing process for the election won’t take place until the summer. Several sources have also named Sheneika Smith as a likely candidate.

Statement from Rich Lee’s campaign website: