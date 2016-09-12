Trump rally crowds begin to gather

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in town Monday, Sept. 12, to hold a rally. Large crowds, along with potential protests, are expected throughout the day. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and Trump’s website shows tickets to the rally are no longer available.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a campaign stop in Charlotte last week, but there is no information about her making a stop in Asheville yet. However, her running mate, Tim Kaine, made an appearance in Asheville last month.
Mountain Xpress will have updates and pictures as the event unfolds.