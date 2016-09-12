Trump rally crowds begin to gather

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in town Monday, Sept. 12, to hold a rally. Large crowds, along with potential protests, are expected throughout the day. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and Trump’s website shows tickets to the rally are no longer available.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a campaign stop in Charlotte last week, but there is no information about her making a stop in Asheville yet. However, her running mate, Tim Kaine, made an appearance in Asheville last month.

Mountain Xpress will have updates and pictures as the event unfolds.

A line starts to form ahead of Trump’s rally. Photo by Dan Hesse

Preparations are underway for Trump’s rally. Photo by Dan Hesse

City of Asheville employees and law enforcement officers get ready for Trump’s visit. Photo by Dan Hesse