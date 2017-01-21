Women’s March on Asheville fills downtown streets

Posted on by Thomas Calder

Thousands participated in the Women’s March on Asheville today, in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. According to the event’s Facebook page, its goal was for “community members [to] march peacefully to show our new administration that we stand with our families and friends for the protection of our rights, safety and health.”

A number of individuals spoke at the march, including: Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer; director of philanthropy in Western North Carolina for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Nikki Harris; the Rev. Glenda McDowell; Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara; and Angelica Wind, executive director of Our VOICE.

 

