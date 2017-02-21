Do rude comments on articles and letters posted on the Mountain Xpress website deter greater participation among our readers? That’s the sense among staffers who follow these online exchanges.
That’s why we’re challenging our readers to strive for more civil, respectful discourse in the online comments on our site. To be sure, discourteous comments are not a new phenomenon or one limited to Xpress. Other news organizations have struggled with the same issue — some of them eliminating online comments altogether, shunting them to Facebook or otherwise limiting the discussion.
Here at Xpress, however, we still see value in providing this platform for the public to discuss the issues we face as a community. In fact, an essential part of Xpress’ mission is to strengthen democracy by promoting thoughtful dialogue.
It’s a balancing act, to be sure, since readers often express strong — and varied— opinions on a number of topics. But we want to encourage folks to express those views civilly and respectfully, in a way that fosters greater participation and propels the conversation forward.
Xpress already has a policy in place defining what is impermissible on the site, including personal attacks, inflammatory and off-topic remarks, and libelous comments. We also have a system to address those issues by deleting problematic comments, moving commenters to moderation and — as a last resort — banning particular accounts.
Effective immediately, Xpress editors intend to firmly enforce those rules to maintain the spirit of civil, respectful discourse. As a reminder, you’ll notice a new message at the bottom of online articles and letters to reinforce that point.
Are Xpress readers up to the civility challenge? We certainly think so.
As always, please let us know your thoughts. Politely, of course.
2 thoughts on “A polite way to put it: Xpress issues civility challenge”
I understand your reasoning for doing this, but I also understand that we live in a political environment that has severely divided the country and comments that you censor and the fact that you have made a choice to do that will not change the reality that we are divided. Lets face facts, I have not seen the country so divided since the Vietnam war, especially here in North Carolina and it will get worse so censor away because we are , in my opinion, having what is close to a Civil War where neither side plans or wants to be Civil and you cannot change reality but you can control the comments on your articles.
Civil discourse? Fair enough and much welcomed. But, I can tell you why things sometimes go off the rails.
1 – Because there are a lot of closed minds commenting on this website. A LOT of them. Primarily the ones who think they aren’t.
2 – Clearly, they don’t care about learning of other points of view because rarely do any clarifying questions get posed. More often, viewpoints get assigned to other commenters. (Is this 6th grade?)
3 – Most are not solution seekers. They’re more looking for boogie men to beat up so they can feel better about whatever unhappiness they have. (It apparently doesn’t work b/c some have remained cranky for years)
I envision a good add-on commentary to this one where Mtn X, in some fetching way, addresses the issues above and encourages people to seek to understand and to solve. That would be monumental.