Letter writer: A push for real campaign finance reform

I’m disgusted with politicians. With a few rare exceptions, none of my representatives are working for me. They are working for billionaires and corporate donors. And I don’t think the answer is to flood [Sen. Thom] Tillis and [Sen. Richard] Burr’s offices with my daily list of grievances. They aren’t listening.

What we need is real campaign finance reform so that you don’t need wealthy donors in order to run for public office. And then elected officials should be able to actually keep their campaign promises because they aren’t in conflict with some PAC or lobbyist group’s agenda. We need to change the system that has you and me donate money and time only to be ignored once our votes are cast.

I felt hope that this is possible the first time I heard Bernie Sanders speak. I was moved by the integrity of his small-donor fundraising. He couldn’t prevail because the system of the Democratic National Committee is skewed in favor of party insiders. But that system can be changed, and there is a group right now called Our Revolution that is doing it. Starting at the precinct level, progressives now control the Democratic Party in California.

We can do it here, too. We need all progressives in Buncombe County who want to see what it’s like to have candidates who speak for and work for and fight for us to join. If this is what you want, please come to the next meeting of Our Revolution Asheville on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Rainbow Community Center, 60 State St. Hope to see you there.

— Lee Wolfe

Candler