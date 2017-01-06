Letter writer: A reason to be hopeful about Trump

As a trailer dweller, I still have one big reason to be hopeful about Trump, which is that he will use the presidency to leverage zoning variances to build millions of high-rise apartments in liberal elite places like Montford, thus making the neighboring houses affordable to white workers like me; though to do that he will have to resist the blind trust.

Obama did something similar to Yonkers. I also hope he will bomb Mecca, but that hope is looking more dreamy as his nonloyalist cabinet picks are looking more likely to target Tehran or pro-choice Pyongyang. …

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester