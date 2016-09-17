Letter writer: Are agritourism businesses responsible?

I enjoyed the article on the rise of “agritourism,” [“Field of Dreams: The Rise of Agritourism in WNC,” Aug. 24, Xpress] but your correspondent neglected to get down in the dirt of this innovative farming.

Are these entrepreneurs operating within the law? Do they have the required permits, licenses and insurance? Are they collecting sales tax and properly declaring their added income? Are their kitchens inspected?

If so, I commend them; if not, they are merely charming scofflaws. And it’s not just victimless minor crime; I remember when a neighboring farmer back in Indiana picked up a few bucks doing hay rides until twins girls were crushed to death by the tractor.

— John Kemper
Goose Creek, S.C.

