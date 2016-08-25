Letter writer: Are we really ‘free’ in North Carolina?  

Are we really “free” in North Carolina? Do we have the right priorities? You tell me:

The state Republicans, smacked by a Republican Supreme Court over the so-called “marriage amendment,” now claim where transgendered citizens pee is our most important issue. Now-former state Sen. Tom Apodaca pushed legislation that even strong Republican and Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski called “embarrassing.” (“Embarrassing” is a proper legacy for Apodaca.) We lost business and the NBA All-Star Game. They’re risking Donald Trump losing this state over this?!

Independents now outnumber Republicans in Henderson County (29 percent statewide), but have unfair obstacles to run for office. The Green Party couldn’t get nearly 90,000 signatures to be on the presidential ballot. (In South Carolina they’d “only” need 5,000 signatures.) Why can’t we just pay the entry fee and we’re on the ballot?

North Carolina has 10 million people and three state mental hospitals. In a “Christian” state. Think about that.

Overwhelmingly, people now support medical cannabis, which could help some cases of mental illness. It’s hard to find any state senator supporting it. That’s how much Big Tobacco, Big Alcohol, Big Pharma and the for-profit prison industry control us.

We have 301 miles of beaches in North Carolina and God knows how much public parkland. None that could be used for clothing-optional recreation, despite polls with overwhelming support. “Progressive” Asheville doesn’t have a nudist resort? Seriously? Teddy Roosevelt (a skinny-dipping Republican) would today be arrested skinny-dipping in waters he helped preserve!

I’m an open nudist-rights advocate. Modeled for figure drawing for six years. You taxpayers paid when I modeled for college art classes (thank you). You “Peeping Apodacas” out there can find my quite nude work on my Twitter @DennisTheNudist. You’d be amazed how many conservatives are nudists. Why can’t I hike naturally in designated spaces that I partially own, and must go to a nudist resort out of state and pay to be naked?

Your most important right is running for office. When will other nudists exercise that right? Why are we allowing “textiles” to determine our rights?

North Carolina has a 29.7 percent obesity rate, with 16.6 percent of high schoolers obese (stateofobesity.org). Ninety-nine percent chance they’re obese their whole lives. Yet my district replaced an obese state senator with a McDonald’s owner!

Because other nations are worse doesn’t mean we’re “free.” The most tolerable of injustice is still tyranny! But that’s what happens when we don’t rise up across the spectrum and say “enough!”

So the assault on our liberties will continue until morale improves.

— Dennis Justice

Fletcher