Letter writer: Asheville drivers go electric

Did you know? Asheville ranks within the top cities in North Carolina for electric vehicle adoption. Ashevilleans are going electric, but why all the interest?

Overwhelmingly, EV owners are making the switch because of cost savings and environmental benefits. Saving money by not filling up the gas tank is very satisfying. Lowering your carbon footprint is empowering and ranks high on reasons why people choose EVs.

Climate change is real and is already impacting Southern cities like our own. In fact, July 2016 was the hottest month ever on record. Even if an electric vehicle charges on coal or natural gas, its emissions are still lower than their gas counterparts.

On the sunny side, there are several solar-powered EV chargers in Asheville (including one at our office in downtown Asheville located at 46 Orchard St.) that allow drivers to truly pull the plug on fossil fuels. Electric cars give you freedom that gasoline cars cannot — the ability to run on clean, renewable energy!

If you would like to test ride and ask more questions about electric cars or learn about clean energy in the Southeast, join us at Asheville’s third annual Drive Electric Show on Sept. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free and will take place at the Asheville Outlets Mall, 800 Brevard Road.

— Sarah Gilliam

Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

Asheville