Letter writer: ‘Black Lives Matter’ essay yielded sadness, hope

I was recently touched deeply by the article “Black Lives Matter: Enough Is Enough” [Nov. 30, Xpress]. The perspective shared was very real and deep. And I was saddened to hear that [the writer, Robert White] has apprehension to stroll near his own home. But I understand why. I wish that I could say that I was shocked by his concern, and I wish that I could say that I thought he was wrong. I cannot, which is incredibly sad.

I could also hear in Robert’s writing that it sounded like Robert has hope; I do, too. I pray that we can all keep that hope, move forward toward honest self-reflection and change.

— Abbey Dyer

Asheville