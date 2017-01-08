Letter writer: City’s curb cuts improve safety

We are always one decision away from changing our lives. On so many levels, change needs to come one decision at a time — that is, one thoughtful, compassionate decision at a time.

I want to thank the city of Asheville for making decisions that, although might seem superficial, have truly made a difference for those of us who ride wheelchairs or push strollers or walkers. Implementing the new curb cutouts on many sidewalks downtown has truly enhanced the safety of so many!

Finally, there is no fear of tipping over or not being able to navigate the crosswalk. I am so grateful for these changes.

It has previously been quite traumatic to hope for simple safety crossing the sidewalks, and now I giggle as I go through them. There is no longer any trepidation or having to be so very diligent in watching every inch of movement. It is so freeing!

And although it might not seem significant, indeed it is! It means we as a city are deciding to invest in our fellow Ashevilleans’ safety and peace of mind. It means that metaphorically when we invest in infrastructure, we are also investing in building a stronger safer, more coherent and compassionate city.

It gives me great hope that one change at a time, one thoughtful decision, means we can eradicate fear and poverty and build true community. Thank you!

— Ariel Harris

Asheville