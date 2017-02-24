Letter writer: Congress must fully repeal Affordable Care Act

Congress must first fully repeal the unworkable and un-Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) through “budget reconciliation” and provide for a smooth transition to market based, patient-centered, higher-quality health care options that improve on the prior system.

Americans are suffering with a socialist model of one size fits all that has increased the average plan by 25 percent this year and for others, as much as a 116 percent. North Carolina is now bracing for a 24 percent hike!

Customers in 70 percent of U.S. counties are now forced to buy health insurance from only one or two companies. Sign-ups at the federal exchanges have dropped by 400,000 — further signaling Obamacare’s abysmal failure.

Elections have consequences. The voters soundly rejected government engineering (and have for the past eight years) and demanded the freedom to choose a health plan that meets their needs and reflects their values.

Call Congress! #FullRepeal first, then replace.

— Jane Bilello

Hendersonville