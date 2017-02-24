Letter writer: Congress must fully repeal Affordable Care Act

Congress must first fully repeal the unworkable and un-Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) through “budget reconciliation” and provide for a smooth transition to market based, patient-centered, higher-quality health care options that improve on the prior system.
Americans are suffering with a socialist model of one size fits all that has increased the average plan by 25 percent this year and for others, as much as a 116 percent. North Carolina is now bracing for a 24 percent hike!
Customers in 70 percent of U.S. counties are now forced to buy health insurance from only one or two companies. Sign-ups at the federal exchanges have dropped by 400,000 — further signaling Obamacare’s abysmal failure.
Elections have consequences. The voters soundly rejected government engineering (and have for the past eight years) and demanded the freedom to choose a health plan that meets their needs and reflects their values.
Call Congress! #FullRepeal first, then replace.
The Tea Party, Republicans,CPAC and Conservatives have been railing on about Government spending and the National Debt for years. Trump gets elected and announces massive spending on Immigrant roundups and deportations, a border wall, a new nuclear arms race and military buildup, national Infrastructure rebuilding projects, Federal police enforcement against legal marijuana [so much for State’s Rights], expanding use of private prisons and who knows what else and none of the entities I mentioned above are even talking about it and are cheering him on. Just goes to show you how totally hypocritical they really are. Go Trump raise the National Debt and break the bank. He also announced large corporate and other tax cuts so how in hell is he going to pay for all the new spending he has just announced ?
Jane Bilello should stick to raffling off assault rifles for fun.
States that adopted Medicaid expansion saw the lowest increase in premiums: some even saw decreases. NC was not one of those states, thanks to the Republicans. Where’s the plan to address chronic illness and pre-existing conditions? The GOP doesn’t have one, other than talking about “choice” and “personal responsibility.” Who knew that having a genetic susceptibility to breast cancer means it was an irresponsible choice to be born?
“Elections have consequences” says Ms Bilello. And yet many WNC voters who supported Republicans admitted to the C-T that they rely upon premium credits and were refused coverage before the ACA was implemented. Perhaps the “Asheville Tea Party” will raffle off some more AR-15s to cover diabetes supplies or a six-figure chemotherapy bill?
Let’s add a few more details:
– Aetna pulled out of NC and other ACA exchanges out of spite, because the federal government blocked its merger plans with Humana on anti-competitiveness grounds.
– United pulled out because its exchange policies incurred losses, even though its group policy profits compensated for those losses. When people have deferred treatment for years or even decades, the initial costs are inevitably high.
– “Market-based” insurance means annual limits, lifetime limits and pre-existing condition exclusions. The market that matters is Wall Street.
– “Patient choice” means turning coverage of chronic and severe illness into riders, setting up the conditions for adverse selection and a classic actuarial death spiral. Americans want to choose their doctors and facilities; they don’t want to choose between $5m of cancer coverage, $1m of cancer coverage, or no coverage at all.
– Paul Ryan has proposed converting Medicare into an ACA-style exchange-based system with tax credits. If the ACA’s exchanges are inherently bad, why are they acceptable for seniors? (We know the answer to that question.)
– The GOP had seven years to come up with a workable replacement that satisfies conservative principles. It has failed, because the ACA is a fundamentally conservative law, built upon Heritage Foundation proposals and the model introduced by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.