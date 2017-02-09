Letter writer: Enforcing the bathroom law

As a male-to-female transgender, I am eagerly awaiting the day when some officious toady denies me the use of a ladies’ room, at which point I shall say, “While you stand there dissecting my gender, I’m going to wet my pants.” Is that something you really want to have happen? Really?”

— Willliam F. “Boulder” Stephens
Asheville

2 thoughts on “Letter writer: Enforcing the bathroom law

  2. Snowflake (Social Justice Worrier)

    If you’re dumb enough to piss your pants, why would Mr Toady care?.I’d smh and laugh at you. No wait… I’d laugh at you and smh.

