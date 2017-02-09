As a male-to-female transgender, I am eagerly awaiting the day when some officious toady denies me the use of a ladies’ room, at which point I shall say, “While you stand there dissecting my gender, I’m going to wet my pants.” Is that something you really want to have happen? Really?”
— Willliam F. “Boulder” Stephens
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter writer: Enforcing the bathroom law”
The only person that punishes is yourself, I think.
If you’re dumb enough to piss your pants, why would Mr Toady care?.I’d smh and laugh at you. No wait… I’d laugh at you and smh.