Letter writer: Hidden writer with not-so-hidden agenda

[In response to the letter to the editor, “Allow and Regulate Short-Term Rentals,” Dec. 7, Xpress:] Before I dignify this self-serving [letter] with a response, why the anonymous request, where does the writer reside, and how does he earn his livelihood? Answers to these questions would allow readers access to his or to her fundamental motivation.

To address his notion of what neighbors and neighborhoods comprise, his definition of borrowing a cup of whatever or trading flowers is beyond insulting. Neighbors affect the quality of one’s life. A bad neighbor in a desirable area has a devastating negative impact on one’s peace and happiness.

On the other hand, a good neighbor enhances these things and can often help brighten one’s most somber days. It is an elementary task to refute this “omniscient writer.” Not to belabor the process, however, how many times has a kind and knowledgeable neighbor assisted in an emergency when perhaps 911 might have arrived too late?

Deplorably, the writer supporting short-term rentals is ignorant about what the untold value of a good neighbor is, the immeasurable effect a close neighborhood has on one’s quality of life, and how short-term rentals contribute to anxiety, malaise and most likely to lowering home values in the area.

I suggest that Mr. anonymous (no capital for this person) keep hiding, cure him/herself of paranoia regarding city inspectors and selective enforcement, or better still, relocate to an area where his/her definitions of a neighbor and neighborhood are appreciated. A sad letter by an obviously sad person with a sad life outlook!

— Edward Tobias Wolfsohn

Asheville