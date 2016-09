It was lovely to see the article by Cathy Holt about the annual Southeastern Permaculture Gathering [“Family Ties: Permaculture Gathering Nurtures Relationships,” Aug. 24, Xpress].

Anyone interested in learning more about the gathering can visit our website at: www.southeasternpermaculture.org. Next year’s gathering will take place in Celo Aug. 4-6, 2017. Registration will open June 1.

— Kate Eckhardt

Registrar

Southeastern Permaculture Gathering

Marshall