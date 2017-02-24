Letter writer: Kids have right to protest

A 70-year-old toddler is throwing tantrums in the White House instead of creating jobs for the middle- and under-class folks who got him there. So-called grown-ups in both major political parties are cowering in Congress, afraid to stick up for their own self-professed ethics and morals lest they make less money from the taxpayer-funded trough.

One of our local career politicians has nothing better to do to serve his community than to go on TV and criticize parents who supported 10-year-old children when those kids asked to participate in the healthy civic activity of public peaceful demonstration. Whether you or I voted for Trump or not, these kids have a right to speak their own truth to power, and if you don’t like that, then go live in some other country where free speech is against the law.

When I was 10 years old, my mother went with me to tear down Ku Klux Klan rally posters to protest injustices in my community. Yeah, we got death threats from those cowards who were scared to show their faces, but so what? It helped me grow a stronger spine. More power to these 10-year-old protest organizers. They show more guts and honesty than a lot of grown-ups I hear whining about — and doing little about —the state of American democracy.

— Tom Kerr

Alexander