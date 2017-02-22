Letter writer: Kids inspired at Women’s March

Carl Mumpower, in his letter commenting on the recent Women’s March in Washington [“Women’s Marches Lack Mature Focus,” Feb. 1, Xpress], never said whether he actually was in Washington and saw it or made up his opinion based on what he saw in the media.

I was there and photographed it for The Villager newspaper in New York City. I saw signs and groups that supported everything from women’s health care to immigrant rights to “no DAPL” and almost every issue that women seem to be concerned about because of the Trump election.

I thought it was a big success and enjoyed photographing women participants of all ages. I was especially inspired by the homemade signs of children, which were beautiful and showed great intelligence. Because of the many, many female children and their signs, it gave me hope that our future will not be controlled by people like Carl Mumpower and Donald Trump.

Thanks to all who participated and organized it. … Organizers of the Women’s March just announced that they will be calling for a general strike on an as-yet-unannounced date in the near future. Might I suggest that Mr. Mumpower watch how this develops because, in my opinion, the whole country will shut down on that day.

— John Penley

Asheville