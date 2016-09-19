Letter writer: Let the refugees come to WNC

I appreciate [Maureen] DiRienzo’s concern for the safety of Western North Carolina, but her fears are hollow. In DiRienzo’s letter, “Take A Sober View Of Refugees” [Aug. 31, Xpress], she cites two examples of violence from Gatestone Institute — whose focus is to highlight and bring attention to anti-Islam views.

Refugees should be subject to the laws of the country. In a free society, however, people are innocent until proven guilty. If we were to use DiRienzo’s logic, we could cite the example of Timothy McVeigh, who killed 168 people in Oklahoma, and Adam Lanza, who killed 27 at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and keep out all white male Christians.

Race and religion do not make you predisposed to violence. Fear and distortion have been used for too long to pit people against one another and to justify violence. Our country was settled by refugees seeking asylum from persecution and war. Refugees and immigrants will continue to come because that is what our country was founded upon.

Let the refugees come to Western North Carolina. They will be judged by their character, not the color of their skin or their country of origin.

— Kathy Kyle

Hendersonville