I appreciate [Maureen] DiRienzo’s concern for the safety of Western North Carolina, but her fears are hollow. In DiRienzo’s letter, “Take A Sober View Of Refugees” [Aug. 31, Xpress], she cites two examples of violence from Gatestone Institute — whose focus is to highlight and bring attention to anti-Islam views.
Refugees should be subject to the laws of the country. In a free society, however, people are innocent until proven guilty. If we were to use DiRienzo’s logic, we could cite the example of Timothy McVeigh, who killed 168 people in Oklahoma, and Adam Lanza, who killed 27 at Sandy Hook Elementary School, and keep out all white male Christians.
Race and religion do not make you predisposed to violence. Fear and distortion have been used for too long to pit people against one another and to justify violence. Our country was settled by refugees seeking asylum from persecution and war. Refugees and immigrants will continue to come because that is what our country was founded upon.
Let the refugees come to Western North Carolina. They will be judged by their character, not the color of their skin or their country of origin.
— Kathy Kyle
Hendersonville
4 thoughts on “Letter writer: Let the refugees come to WNC”
As I do love the ad absurdum arguments, here are some ideas:
1) Don’t discriminate against Muslims who want to enter the US under refugee status- I know, absurd, right?
2) Let anyone enter the US who seeks refugee status, but pass an amendment that bans any and all displays of religion unless it happens on private property owned by those that pays taxes.
Public/federal buildings, town square Nativity scenes, prayers before sporting events, nope. Remove “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance in order to return it to its original form. Churches would then be forced to pay their fair share of taxes if they wanted to brainwash Americans. While annoying, tow truck and plumbing trucks with Jesus-y mottos would still be allowed to display them for being private property.
America needs to get back to its roots as a secular country with an actual separation of church and state like our Deist Founding Fathers intended.
Then we can claim the moral high ground again, and welcome any and all who seek a better life.
In advance, I’ll save ones the trouble-I just don’t ‘get it’, I need to ‘open my mind’, ‘back to kindergarten’, etc
‘pay taxes’ that is.
Only someone with extremist views would have an issue with taking a “sober view” of such an important and life-changing topic (esp for the immigrants!) And this letter reflects a significant lack of awareness of what is really happening. Not entirely her fault as the US mainstream media is providing extremely little coverage about what has been happening in Europe. Ask yourselves why that is! However, the internet is everyone’s friend so there’s really no excuse not to read coverage for yourselves. England’s newspapers are online as are other countries media (use Google translate). But, pls keep in mind that, like in the USA, each generally has a skew towards left or right. So, if you care about what’s real, you have to read both.
I am more than interested to hear and consider what a person has to say who has been on the frontlines of dealing with unofficial immigration. Tony Abbott is a former Australian Prime Minister and spoke recently at a summit in Europe about this issue:
Abbott: “For some years, 500 million Europeans probably could absorb current inflows provided the newcomers were joining in, rather than breaking in,’’ Mr. Abbott said. But a million people coming by boat and almost a million people coming by land last year has the look of a peaceful invasion.
Some of Turkey’s leaders have even urged Muslims to take back parts of Europe; and among the would-be migrants are soldiers of the caliphate bent on mayhem. Many of those taking to boats across the Mediterranean or clamouring at Europe’s gates look set to join an angry underclass. Too many are coming, not with gratitude but with grievance, and with the insistence that Europe should make way for them. Over time, this becomes an existential challenge.
And if Europe won’t meet it – as Brexit shows, as the reimposition of border controls show – individual countries will insist on dealing with it in their own way. Mr. Abbott went on to praise Australia as an immigrant nation; we well appreciate that people from Africa and the Middle East have every reason to seek a better life – but they have no right to demand that Europe should provide it to them.
Europe’s navies must do their humanitarian duty and rescue people who might otherwise drown; but taking them onto Italy and Greece just guarantees that more will make this dangerous journey. So long as people think that arriving in Europe means staying in Europe… they will keep coming. Sending them to more European countries won’t solve the problem; it will just spread it around. People in no immediate danger have to be turned back at Europe’s borders. People intercepted in the Mediterranean have to be returned to their starting point.
This crisis can’t be managed; it has to be resolved. That’s what Australia did, under my government: we stopped illegal boats at sea and escorted them back to Indonesian waters. If the boats were scuttled, we had big orange life rafts on hand so that people could safely return from whence they’d come.
I knew the risks to our personnel; I knew the damage this would do to relations with Indonesia; I knew the outcry it would spark from well-meaning activists but it simply had to be done. Effective border protection is not for the squeamish, but it is absolutely necessary to save lives and to preserve nations. The truly compassionate thing to do is: stop the boats and stop the deaths – and, for more than two years now, there have been no illegal arrivals by boat in Australia and the drownings have stopped. And having stopped the boats, we’ve been able to increase our genuine refuge intake because the Australian government has been in charge, not the people smugglers.
Europe’s challenges are on a larger scale and the geography is different but with the right will and organisation there is no reason why there could not be similar success.”
