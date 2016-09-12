Letter writer: Nancy Nehls Nelson will make our voices heard

The 2016 general election provides a wide range of choices. While the national election is important, my local representatives have more influence on my daily life by passing laws and making decisions that enhance (or not) where I live, how I live, as well as the quality and tone of my community. Since I live in a community (Fairview) that has no elected officials, the Buncombe County District 2 commissioner is my only advocate and connection with my local government.

After extensive research and opportunities to meet the candidates, I‘ve selected Nancy Nehls Nelson as my candidate for Buncombe County District 2 commissioner for various reasons. She is a listener soliciting opinions from people from all backgrounds. She asks questions, probes for details and will make decisions consistent with her and our community values.

Nancy has a strong sense of community. For years, she has volunteered with nonprofit organizations (Western North Carolina Public Radio, VA Medical Center IRB, Weaverville Art Safari Co-op, Asheville Symphony Chorus, to name a few ) and is a member of the Buncombe County Land Conservation Advisory Board.

Nancy’s priorities as a Buncombe County commissioner are clear and in line with what I believe is important:

• Ensuring that all Buncombe County students receive a first-rate, comprehensive education.

• Attracting companies to Buncombe County that will bring high-paying jobs and opportunities to our citizens.

• Continuing her work as an advocate for the planned, conservative use of our treasured land.

• Protecting the health and well-being of all citizens by ensuring that county services are available and accessible to everyone.

I know that Nancy will make sure our voices will be heard in Buncombe County. I encourage District 2 voters to vote for Nancy Nehls Nelson as our Buncombe County District 2 commissioner.

— Linda Lindsay Stover

Fairview