Letter writer: Not a Trump supporter

I see the lying nose-breathers are calling me a Trump supporter when my original letter [“A Reason to Hope with Trump,” Dec. 28, Xpress] said that I wrote myself in for president, thus imitating Trump but not supporting him.

Neither do I support bombing cities relative to not bombing cities, but Trump makes bombing inevitable, as would Clinton, and some cities are worse than others, such as Biltmore Forest.

Also, not even the Donald can drop the same bomb on two cities, so suggesting one protects all the others …

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester

Editor’s note: In Mr. Ditmore’s original letter, the line “I wrote myself in because only [one person] endorsed me,” was edited out, since we couldn’t verify that support; we also mistakenly believed he was referring to the race last fall for a seat on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, in which his name was listed on the ballot.