Letter writer: Practice what you preach

In Asheville, we preach love, tolerance and an open mind. It is all very noble and high-minded. But our actions are anything but — that’s the definition of hypocrisy. Ever since the election, many have demonstrated and spoken out against our new government. When questioned, hyperbole, rhetoric, propaganda and even fake news are often used as justification. Many don’t even know the facts.

If a friend, co-worker or neighbor shows support or even an open mind toward the president, he or she is ridiculed, cursed, derided, even smeared. Does that show love, tolerance or an open mind? It appears more like hatred, intolerance and a closed mind, and is not very becoming.

In President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, he said, “Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.” Good advice. As a veteran and patriot, I used this quote from the same speech in my service: “Ask not what your country can do for you— ask what you can do for your country.”

I say that we should love our neighbor, tolerate a difference of opinion, and give him (Trump) a chance. We might all be surprised by the result.

— Tim Hartigan

Asheville