In Asheville, we preach love, tolerance and an open mind. It is all very noble and high-minded. But our actions are anything but — that’s the definition of hypocrisy. Ever since the election, many have demonstrated and spoken out against our new government. When questioned, hyperbole, rhetoric, propaganda and even fake news are often used as justification. Many don’t even know the facts.
If a friend, co-worker or neighbor shows support or even an open mind toward the president, he or she is ridiculed, cursed, derided, even smeared. Does that show love, tolerance or an open mind? It appears more like hatred, intolerance and a closed mind, and is not very becoming.
In President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, he said, “Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.” Good advice. As a veteran and patriot, I used this quote from the same speech in my service: “Ask not what your country can do for you— ask what you can do for your country.”
I say that we should love our neighbor, tolerate a difference of opinion, and give him (Trump) a chance. We might all be surprised by the result.
— Tim Hartigan
Asheville
5 thoughts on “Letter writer: Practice what you preach”
Based on what Trump has demonstrated in his first month, I would be more than surprised if he took steps to unite the country, such as speaking out sincerely against anti-Semitism. I would be shocked. There are far too many examples of dishonesty, bigotry and secret agendas in his administration. What I have done as a veteran and patriot and will continue to do is to respect the Bill of Rights and Constitution in the face of domestic enemies.
I second your call to love our neighbors, and tolerate differences of opinions. I guess what I’m stuck on is what it means to “give Trump a chance?” If he does or proposes something I disagree with, or that potentially impacts my livelihood or well-being, can I not speak out (respectfully) against it?
And when we see that the man elected to the White House, and the people he surrounds himself with, and those he places in positions of authority throughout the government, and so many of his supporters clearly don’t believe in those things… it’s time to fight. It’s not “hypocrisy”, as you call it. That’s a cheap shot, Mr. Hartigan.
Good and important letter. But, unfortunately, it won’t impact anything.
Until the mainstream media and entertainment industry (the primary influencer for millions…and boy, don’t they both know it) start regularly presenting messages of tolerance, open-mindedness and accountability — you will see no shift. But, that doesn’t sell as well as perpetual strife does so don’t hold your breath waiting for it because you’ll croak. Add that powerful people/entities benefit greatly from the divide and conquer strategy. We fight each other and don’t pay as much attention to them. Evidence of that? Look how many long-time Congress critters keep getting re-elected even though their effectiveness is debatable, at best.
And many people have truly become addicted to “the fight”. It’s an adrenaline jolt, a bit like coffee. If you take away their “bad guy”, to which they feel morally superior, they’ll have a gaping hole in their life. Nope, it’s going to take a huge calamity and extensive nationwide pain before citizens will dial into genuine humility and thoughtful compromise again. Don’t shoot me for the stark message, that’s humanity. Prove me wrong, I would be most grateful.
We gave the President a chance to release his tax returns. And we weren’t surprised by the the result. Not at all.