Letter writer: Shine your light, Robert White!

Robert White’s brilliant, soulful essay in the Nov. 30 Mountain Xpress [“Black Lives Matter: Enough Is Enough”] should be required reading in all humanities courses at all levels in America today.

It is a powerful plea for people to “come together” — a reminder of the first question that a human being asked God. “Am I my brother’s keeper?” is what Cain asked God when he had killed his brother Abel (Genesis 4:9, King James Version of the Christian Bible). How then, can Christians in America justify not loving their brothers and sisters of all races? God gave no race a superior status.

In regard to White’s plea for opportunity for all, wouldn’t it be amazing to see Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and a few other billionaires/millionaires develop their own Works Progress Administration program in spite of the failure of our Congress to do so? They could set up a jobs program and leave a lasting, loving legacy of work for the betterment of mankind, including men and women of all races. They could show the world a beautiful America. Our human conscience needs to kick in at some point. Why not now?

Shine your light, Robert White!

— Dave Waldrop

Webster