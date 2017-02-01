Letter writer: Standing up for what made America great

I want to thank Michael Breck [“The First Amendment Has Limits,” Jan 11, Xpress] and Jenna Melissas [“Don’t Print Hate Speech,” Jan. 11, Xpress] for their recent letters in the paper standing up for what made America great. And that the editor’s response disgusted me.

It will take decades or possibly centuries to undo what took place on Nov. 8 and what the future holds under a fascist dictator — Trump — and a fascist Congress. The Constitution states that the country should be governed by the presidency, the Congress and the Supreme Court. Trump and the Republicans will do their best to turn the court into their lackeys. I consider those who voted for Trump and Republicans as traitors to this country.

— Lloyd Kay

Asheville