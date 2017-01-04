Letter writer: Students needs support for Outer Banks trip

For the past six years, Asheville Middle School has offered a capstone travel experience to our eighth-grade students. The teachers at Asheville Middle School have chaperoned over 1,200 students on a trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This is a huge undertaking, but one that the school community feels is a necessary learning and life experience for so many of our students.

Our students are exposed to a variety of academic and social experiences. They have the opportunity to learn about our state’s history, investigate marine life, experience the ocean and visit historical sites connected with our Essential Standards.

As a school community, we have dedicated ourselves to take all students who are interested in attending the Outer Banks trip with us, regardless of their financial situations. AMS conducts site-based fundraisers; we are supported by our PTO; and solicit support from our staff. Each year, however, the number of students in need of financial assistance outgrows our ability to fulfill our promise to take all of our students.

The all-inclusive cost of the four-day, three-night trip is $450. We travel March 27-30, 2017.

The importance of this trip for so many of our students cannot be underestimated. This trip is life-changing to some of our students and may be the only opportunity they have to leave Western North Carolina. Please consider supporting our students and our community in making this trip a possibility for all of our students.

Checks can be sent/made out to Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville, NC 28801. We also have a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/AMSOBX2017

— Dr. Amanda Swartzlander

Assistant Principal

Asheville Middle School