Letter writer: Support carbon fee and dividend to address climate change

Like thousands of others, we in Western North Carolina have been terrified and heartbroken by the wildfires in our region caused by drought; we know this is a result of runaway climate change.

I have just watched the first two episodes of “Years of Living Dangerously,” and I am wondering whether the solution might not be a carbon fee and dividend. It makes no sense for all of us to pay with our health, and our futures, so that polluters have the right to pollute for free.

Please support a carbon fee and dividend, which is proven to create millions of jobs and grow the economy as well. Thank you.

— Cathy Holt

Asheville