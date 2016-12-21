Letter writer: Thanks for minority view of country life

I read [the] article by Mr. [Robert] White, and my husband and I were deeply affected by his keenly felt perceptions of living in a predominantly white, country neighborhood [“Black Lives Matter: Enough Is Enough,” Nov. 30, Xpress].

As senior whites living in Leicester, we appreciated being reminded of the challenges of living in a minority skin, forced to drag around stereotypes and misconceptions for life. It is so unfair that Mr. White and his family can’t even enjoy the “unalienable” right to walk freely and safely in their own neighborhood.

I hope that we see Mr. White out and about someday, so we can say, “Howdy, neighbor” with a smile!

— Kim and Scott Dickens

Leicester