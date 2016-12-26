Letter writer: The pitfalls of biblical cherry-picking

I enjoyed Dale Neal’s cover story on local religious leaders and their reactions to the presidential election [“Keeping the Faith: Asheville Clergy Offer Wisdom in Election Aftermath,” Dec. 7, Xpress]. It was thorough and fair. Mostly he let his subjects speak for themselves.

I have got to point out to the folks who called for “biblical values” on Election Day that the Bible doesn’t much like elections in the first place. Elections are something those heathen Greeks and Romans do. If you want a king (1 Samuel 10:20-24) or a new member of the apostles (Acts 1:23-26), you throw dice. Really. Literally. God will load the dice for you.

Relax, I’m not actually advocating that as the way to elect a president. I’m pointing out that cherry-picking your passages from the Bible is an exegetical method that sooner or later will bite you in the ass.

Oh, and while I’m on my feet, one other thing — assuming that God hates the same people you do is pretty nasty theology. Franklin, I’m looking at you.

— Preston Woodruff

Brevard