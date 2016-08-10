Letter writer: Time and demographics are on the Democrats’ side

To old friend [Asheville City Council member] Cecil Bothwell, I’d like to suggest heeding some lines from the country tune “The Gambler”:

“You never count your money

While you’re sittin’ at the table.

There’ll be time enough for countin’

When the dealin’s done.”

There was never a time when Bernie Sanders wasn’t a long shot to win the presidential primary and, no matter the degree of Democratic National Committee interference, he lost the race.

But the game’s not over. Bernie, bless his heart, has moved the Democratic Party to the left; he’s gotten Hillary to give on important areas and, as a senator with a national constituency, he’ll be able to keep the pressure on for progressive legislation, regulation and appointments. This election won’t be the end for Bernie or his issues, but the beginning of a new effort.

This is consistent with American history. Change comes in bits and pieces. The suffragettes won mainly by getting states one by one to approve their amendment; abolitionists won by hanging in there and agitating through the years until Northern pressure for abolition brought about election of a Republican abolitionist. Past progressive insurgencies have gone down in flames, but this time it should be different; not total victory, but progress.

You can calculate your losses, give up on the Democrats and leave the game. But time and demographics are on our side with or without you.

— Tom Coulson

Marshall

Editor’s note: When contacted by Xpress, Bothwell offered the following statement in response to this letter and another in this issue: “My exit from the Democratic Party was not triggered by the nomination of Clinton. I became fed up with the corruption at the top, the violation of Democratic Party rules by the Democratic National Committee, and the utter subservience of the national party to corporate money. I have always been an advocate for the working class (of which I am one) and the ideal of government transparency. The DNC has violated those ideals. Anyone who supports the DNC today is an advocate for oligarchy.”