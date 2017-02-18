Letter writer: Trump’s inaugural address was insightful and true

All the media outlets have addressed the issues of drug addiction in the United States with heroin being at a 20-year high, [with] individuals on multiple pain medications: The University of Michigan study estimates that one baby is born addicted to some sort of opiate every hour in the U.S. and that 13,539 babies are born with NAS (neonatal abstinence syndrome) each year.

There is an alarming rate of states that have declared bankruptcy and are in financial crisis throughout the United States. Which means we are becoming a country of the “haves” and “have nots”! What has happened to the middle class in our country (http://www.dailywire.com/news/7619/9-most-bankrupt-states-america-yours-list-aaron-bandler)?

Manufacturing jobs in the United States have been declining at an alarming rate; companies are moving their jobs out of the country due to the new trade agreement under the Obama administration. Robots are now replacing America’s workforce and will continue to grow in numbers each year. Americans are giving up farming and selling their lands to big developers, therefore America as we know it is continually changing (http://www.businessinsider.com/why-blue-collar-jobs-are-dissapearing-2012-1).

In order to defend the United States against crime, the Justice Department requested $31.8 billion. Protecting us from terrorism in the U.S. is $1 trillion. The costs of protecting our country is becoming more prohibitive each year (https://www.themarshallproject.org/2015/02/12/the-cost-of-crime-fighting and

http://www.mydaytondailynews.com/news/the-staggering-cost-keep-america-safe/QCpZKBFWdHMqoftqxdANYI/).

President Trump acknowledged that the United States cannot continue to support world nations in a multitude of ways when our own country… needs protection and growth. Now, other nations must share in the world’s financial burdens, the health crisis, fighting terrorism, helping underdeveloped nations to become [self-sufficient] and bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

The president is vocal about American companies that are gouging the consumers; pharmaceutical companies, military defense contracts, insurance companies and the educational system need to be reevaluated and revamped.

We are an incredibly intelligent nation and yet we our destroying our environment, therefore causing a global climate pandemic crisis.

The media’s reviews of Trump’s inauguration speech was deplorable, scolding and would not give him any recognition on the issues that he spoke about; sad reality is this is what United States will be embracing in 2017. Thank God that President Trump has decapitated the media; well deserved!

President Trump’s message was that even the politicians failed the people; he wants to work for the protection of all of us. Give a voice to the American people!

— Anne Catherine Gibbons

Asheville