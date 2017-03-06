Letter writer: Vaccine concerns worth a hearing

Your recent health report on vaccination relied on a few voices and ignored certain realities about vaccines [“Community Immunity: Vaccinations Prevent Disease and Build ‘Herd Immunity,”’ Jan. 25, Xpress]. I vaccinated my children, but I now know aspects of our vaccine regimen I wish I knew when my children were young. It is time to consider some other facts.

Parents need to know that their right to sue vaccine manufacturers was eliminated in 1986 and that any parent who has a child with an adverse reaction to a vaccine has to go to a federal court and endure an arduous, lengthy experience to receive compensation. There are serious side effects to vaccines, and they are included in the vaccine inserts. In fact, this court has paid out over $3 billion in damages to families since 1986.

Any objective report on vaccines should also mention some of the ingredients that are being injected into our children’s bloodstream. Let’s take one ingredient — aluminum. At age 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention schedule has our children taking 68 vaccines with thousands of micrograms of aluminum. The FDA recommended dose of aluminum without causing long-term damage is 10-25 micrograms.

The movie Vaxxed that recently played at our local library while touring the country revealed that there is a CDC whistleblower who confessed to being a part of cooking the books on his measles, mumps and rubella studies to avoid revealing the damaging outcomes of the MMR vaccine on the very young, particularly young black males. This is distressing to say the least.

Most doctors and health advocates are quick to dismiss the ever-increasing number of vaccines with toxic ingredients given to newborns and young children, yet are simultaneously incurious about uncovering the cause of skyrocketing neurodevelopmental problems affecting our children. Unknowingly or knowingly, they are teaming with a multibillion [dollar] industry which is completely shielded from court liability. Is this industry really the pure voice for healthy outcomes in this country that your article implied?

There are plenty examples of on the internet of educated parents and doctors who are raising concerns, including, most recently, Robert De Niro and Robert F Kennedy Jr. They are worth a hearing.

— Christiana Dillingham

Leicester