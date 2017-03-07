Letter writer: Welcome to another ‘TrAsheville’

Yea! Michael Harney and his [letter to the editor] of Jan. 18 [“Welcome to TrAsheville?” Xpress]. Wait till you experience Alexander Road and Bear Creek Road in the forgotten land of Leicester — it’s the “mini-garbage-dump roads” of Buncombe County.

And let’s not forget all the dead animals on the road because Buncombe County drivers are so caring about our wildlife. “Speed comes before caution” appears to be their motto. The folks who are doing this should be ashamed!

I doubt our commissioner(s) have ever traveled these roads. The suggestion for the “street sweeps” is great! Thank you. We shall see what they do, if anything. Onward.

— Carolyn J. Peddie

Leicester