Letter writer: Why did Meadows skip forums?

The League of Women Voters traditionally sponsors candidate forums prior to elections as part of its commitment to educate voters, register voters and help voters understand our rights as citizens. It has come to my attention that [Congressman] Mark Meadows will not participate in usual forums prior to this very important November election.

Why is Mark Meadows ducking WNC women?

Chapters of the League of Women Voters in Henderson County and Macon County recently invited the congressional candidates in the N.C. 11th District to participate in forums wherein they would be allowed to speak briefly, then field questions put to them by the audience.

Democratic candidate Rick Bryson accepted.

Republican candidate Mark Meadows declined.

One is inclined to wonder why Meadows would avoid an open discussion with WNC women. Is it because the questions are not vetted by his staff? Is it because they might ask about the ethics issue [regarding severance pay to his former] chief of staff … ? …

So, Mark, what’s the story? What don’t you want to say in front of WNC women? This snub is not only an insult, but it is unconscionable to deprive our WNC voters (of all genders, races, creeds, ethnicity, etc.) the opportunity to hear and question, in a nonpartisan venue, candidates for public office.

— Suzanne Thomas

Franklin