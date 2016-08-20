The League of Women Voters traditionally sponsors candidate forums prior to elections as part of its commitment to educate voters, register voters and help voters understand our rights as citizens. It has come to my attention that [Congressman] Mark Meadows will not participate in usual forums prior to this very important November election.
Why is Mark Meadows ducking WNC women?
Chapters of the League of Women Voters in Henderson County and Macon County recently invited the congressional candidates in the N.C. 11th District to participate in forums wherein they would be allowed to speak briefly, then field questions put to them by the audience.
Democratic candidate Rick Bryson accepted.
Republican candidate Mark Meadows declined.
One is inclined to wonder why Meadows would avoid an open discussion with WNC women. Is it because the questions are not vetted by his staff? Is it because they might ask about the ethics issue [regarding severance pay to his former] chief of staff … ? …
So, Mark, what’s the story? What don’t you want to say in front of WNC women? This snub is not only an insult, but it is unconscionable to deprive our WNC voters (of all genders, races, creeds, ethnicity, etc.) the opportunity to hear and question, in a nonpartisan venue, candidates for public office.
— Suzanne Thomas
Franklin
21 thoughts on “Letter writer: Why did Meadows skip forums?”
Why didn’t she write the letter to Mark Meadows??? What’s with the ridiculous attempt at public shaming?
Suzanne somehow does not even comprehend that many would find this kind of behavior unacceptable and want to avoid it. I don’t know the guy but, no wonder he turned them down! And, there is this hilarious bit, “in a nonpartisan venue”. Hello? It couldn’t be any clearer how partisan she is. Wow, some deep self-reflection is in order, right there.
Suzanne is absolutely right to let us know that Mark Meadows is afraid to face his constituents. The LWV has been sponsoring forums for decades, and have a long history of fairness and non-partisanship. It’s only the recent, crazy rightward slide of the Republican party that causes people like Mark Meadows to accuse them of bias, and avoid their events. If they can’t be guaranteed of never getting an inconvenient question, well, that makes it a liberal ambush!!
Cowards.
I disagree. Mark Meadows is a Republican candidate in a carefully drawn congressional district. He doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for anything.
A politician chooses to live in a fish bowl; AND always owes their constituency an explanation. Unfortunately, it’s this ignorant thinking that allows rampant gerrymandering as we see today.
Oh please. If some woman wants to ask Mark Meadows a question, she can call his office and wait for a staffer to get back to her. Why does everything in a political campaign always have to be so open and transparent and accountable?
I say let’s start with the starlet Clinton if we want to have questions answered. Like foundation contributions from governments and emails that were hacked.
Stay on topic
WNC WOMEN aren’t his target voter; why would he bother OR WASTE HIS AND THEIR TIME? They’re unlikely to contribute to his campaign; so why would he?
Exactly. Women are increasingly tied to the government feedlot. They are a lost cause as far as voting in less of it is concerned. And the byproduct is of course FORCED lowered standards in order to be inclusive which is not progress but stupid. That comes though with a big price tag of now 20 trillion in debt and when that goes, women and all the others that NEED government will find themselves in a world of hurt.
“Women are increasingly tied to the government feedlot,” is a gross generalization. If you want to be included in this coversation; at least appear to be somewhat professional…..
“Why does everything in a political campaign always have to be so open and transparent and accountable”
!!!Clearly u r joking!!
Joking? Me? No, I just saw that my friend, The Real World, was likely to get some guff for his thoughtful scolding of that impertinent voter-lady. I know how things work around here, and I thought I’d slap down the critics before they had a chance to get organized. There’s no need for him to thank me, of course. Although it would be good manners.
*grinning* Yes Peter, once in awhile I can muster good manners. I do thank you and appreciate your tongue in cheek (Jason wasn’t so sure where you were coming from but, I got it. Levity is always good.)
Hey, bsummers, Jason and any other person who can’t comprehend what I put forth — do you really live in that kind of world? Whereby, you don’t know what Meadows reasons were but b/c some lady who doesn’t have the mere decency to ask him why he won’t attend and, instead, attempts some two-bit public shaming — you go all hyper-hysterical like 12 year olds? Rather than say, “yea, she should find out and then if we think his reason is lame we go to town on him”.
Really, that’s the world you live in? If so, your voter privileges should be revoked b/c adequate maturity isn’t there.
Well, now I have to switch sides. Eschewing a chance to go to town on a politician is never the right thing to do. It’s un-American.
And while we wait for the official excuse to be vetted, might we speculate that this little problem suggests a reason why the Representative does not want to answer questions from a roomful of women? http://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2016/08/20/report-meadows-staffer-paid-despite-working-little/88956900/. How’s he supposed to know how many lawyer letters he’ll need to hand out?
You could very well be right about that being why Meadows doesn’t want to attend that group. But, this woman’s childish approach to his decline is also a very big indicator and her claim of non-partisanship would be funny if it weren’t so pitiful.
If the allegations put forth in that article are accurate then go to town on the both of them. Pls re-read that sentence. My issue is that, for quite a while, I’ve read the highly predictable partisan comments from many on this website but, when there’s a slimy actor from their side of the fence, they run for the hills, pretend it’s not happening and aren’t willing to clean up the &^%$ in their own stalls. Hypocrisy is alive and well in AVL. So are hijacked, easy to manipulate “brains” — hello Hillary, Soros, Alinksy, et. al.
LOL, that ‘s because most are wards of the state. They are retired from state jobs and thus have much to lose. Problem is their selfishness and greed is now crossing over into recklessness and sheer ignorance on top of a lack of integrity that will cause a lot of pain They don’t get it though.
Mr. Meadows is simply using his re election strategy well. He KNOWS that the LWV here is nothing BUT a bunch of angry liberal progressives who LOVE to grill any republicannot anytime they get the chance. LWV is supposed to be non partisan but this local crowd is anything BUT non partisan. Oh, and they welcome males too, which is humorous, but they need the numbers these days.
We are talking about the man who thought that shutting down the government was a good idea. Other than the small radical extremist members of the tea party, who does he appeal to? What has he done that is worth bragging about? I can’t blame him for not wanting to appear in front of an educated and rational audience. Being accountable for your lack of actions can be painful.
Say dudette, why oh why didn’t miss former school teacher that became governor not run for re-election again?
Meadows deserves some respect for booting Boehner, especially from leftists, Greens, and anyone fighting the two headed establishment or trying to shut down the government.
A house divided against itself cannot exploit the planet.