Letter writer: Women’s marches lacked mature focus

For proof that the left’s tired script tracks back to Woodstock, lava lamps and troll dolls, witness the recent bazillion-gazillion women’s march. Spellbound souls in Asheville, Washington and sister cities found a venue to replay the oldies — and dazzle an army of media foils equally hungry for an opportunity to discredit the president.

Sorry, but as members of the most blessed batch of liberated women in history, the pretense of marching for gender consideration was like my organizing a sit-in supporting the right to be a conservative white guy. We’ve both got our chance to be pretty much anything we wish. The question now is what are we going to do with that opportunity?

While marching ladies attempt to inspire with profanity-laced signage and knitted pink vagina headgear, more mature men and women are focusing on building a future that finds our nation fed, sheltered, employed, secure and free. For female culturists considering a plot more relevant to the 21st century, may one offer an observation? Pouting is not a particularly powerful path to progress.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville