Letter writer: Xpress’ situational First Amendment interpretation

Interesting to see that the Xpress’ editorial staff claims that the statement, “I also hope [Trump] will bomb Mecca …” is not hate speech [Editor’s response to the letter “Don’t Print Hate Speech,” Jan. 11]. Some kind of bending the duty of the press into pretzel shapes to avoid the self-evident-to-everyone-but-you that that statement is the definition of hate. Situational First Amendment interpretation.

Just because the writer didn’t snarl about “those [f***ing Mu**ies],” that apparently in your minds gives you an out. Any normal person would parse the situation quite differently.

All together now, what could possibly be behind a wish to bomb the home of a religion?

Come on, you can do it. Complete the sentence: “It’s clearly _____ speech.”

— Karl Moeller

Asheville