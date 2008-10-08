Vote as if your freedom depended on it

If you haven’t noticed, our country and world have been taken over by a right-wing cabal who: show no respect for human life and no mercy to the suffering; have instituted public education that teaches rote memorization in place of critical thinking; have built many new prisons in remote places around the country (read: security); are disregarding—as seen at the Republican National Convention—the Bill of Rights; are trying to replace our right to natural medicines with deadly, expensive pharmaceuticals; are spreading violence, disease, fear and injustice at home and abroad; and are now bankrupting our country (carefully making it look like things out of their control are to blame) to harness our “free economy” under complete government control. In a word—fascism. Webster: “Characterized by rigid one-party dictatorship, forcible suppression of the opposition … the retention of private ownership of the means of production under centralized government control, belligerent nationalism and racism, glorification of war.”

It may be too late, but if you love your freedom, be sure you register and vote. (Obviously not for McCain/Palin!)

— Claire Angelo

Asheville