12 thoughts on “Shots fired! In his pants?

  1. James

    99.99999 percent of the population do not want co-ed public restrooms. This isn’t a conservative v/s liberal thing, it’s a sane v/s insane thing.

    • DreadT

      Nope, wrong. Making up statistics makes you seem more ignorant (and insane) than your closed minded and hateful views.

    • Worried

      Did you get your facts from Fox News, or make this statistic up yourself? Must have done a lot of research to come up with such a big number.

  2. dsbxxxx

    Guess what? Half the smaller restaurants in Asheville have unisex bathrooms. Is that a problem for you? And if you are talking about which bathrooms should be used by trans people, do you REALLY want a transitioned F to M trans person in your daughter’s bathroom with her? Or Caitlin Jenner in your locker room?

    • Lisa Watters

      I am a woman and I would have no problem with Caitlin Jenner in my locker room. I suspect most women wouldn’t – although I don’t have the well-researched statistical numbers that James has above.

      • Peter Robbins

        Not to worry. “42.71 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot.” — Steven Wright.

          • Peter Robbins

            Yeah, well, that’s less than 99.99999 percent, isn’t it? Last time I checked, this is still a democracy.

  5. Lulz

    LOL, look it this way. Men get to wizz all over the toilet seats and not care what women think lulz.

