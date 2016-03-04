99.99999 percent of the population do not want co-ed public restrooms. This isn’t a conservative v/s liberal thing, it’s a sane v/s insane thing.
Nope, wrong. Making up statistics makes you seem more ignorant (and insane) than your closed minded and hateful views.
Did you get your facts from Fox News, or make this statistic up yourself? Must have done a lot of research to come up with such a big number.
Guess what? Half the smaller restaurants in Asheville have unisex bathrooms. Is that a problem for you? And if you are talking about which bathrooms should be used by trans people, do you REALLY want a transitioned F to M trans person in your daughter’s bathroom with her? Or Caitlin Jenner in your locker room?
I am a woman and I would have no problem with Caitlin Jenner in my locker room. I suspect most women wouldn’t – although I don’t have the well-researched statistical numbers that James has above.
Not to worry. “42.71 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot.” — Steven Wright.
Oh, in that case I declare it to be 92.81%!
Yeah, well, that’s less than 99.99999 percent, isn’t it? Last time I checked, this is still a democracy.
Molton is such a damn CREEP…his/her cartoons are PATHETIC.
Notice where the comments go off topic.
LOL, look it this way. Men get to wizz all over the toilet seats and not care what women think lulz.
Everyone poops
12 thoughts on "Shots fired! In his pants?"
