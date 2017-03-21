Contact Info
Address
Guides & Listings
Before you review
The reviewing capability is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate reviews to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All reviews judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Reviews of Josh Michael (Josh and Amanda in the Morning, Star 104.3 FM)1 based on 1 reviews.
Josh Michael and his sexist comments towards women really turns me off to this station. Also shame on Amanda for putting up with it.
Signed
A male who supports all females.