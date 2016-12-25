I have been a fan of this theater since it opened, but will probably not be going back. The seats, sound, and screens are the best in town, but they are introducing a new system where assigned seating is used. We attended a film today that opened ten days ago. We arrived 40 minutes early to buy our tickets, but had to sit almost in the back and all the way to one side. I asked the manager about the policy, and he explained that they were implementing this system, and improving the seats, in all the screens at this theater. According to the manager, seats will be sold between one and two weeks before the showing. Since that time will be variable, even those who plan their film viewing well in advance will likely need to start checking the website early and often, to be assured decent or adjoining seats. If you make your plans the day of the showing, you should not expect to be able to sit with your kids. I did ask about handicapped access, and the manager reported that with the ADA, disabled persons will be seated in rows that they can access, so persons in those seats would be moved by the management. Also, in the current configuration, seat numbers are not visible when the lights are down, so there was a great deal of cellphone flashlight use and grumbling during the first 10 minutes of the film. There is apparently no longer any advantage to showing up early, so people do not seem to be doing so.
They are bringing the worst parts of air travel to what used to be an oasis of escapism and fun.
Reviews of Regal Biltmore Grande Stadium2 based on 1 reviews.
