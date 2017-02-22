Ticket Giveaway! ART bus passes

Asheville Redefines Transit is an inexpensive way to get around Asheville and the surrounding area. Public transportation can also help cut down on global pollutants. And use off the service is vital to large communities all over town. And the more people who use it, the better for the health of the system, so we are hooking up one lucky winner with a booklet of passes to ride the bus around town anytime. You’ll get 11 free rides to anywhere the bus goes, from Lakeshore to the airport; from Black Mountain to Deaverview; and everywhere in between.

For your chance to win a book of passes, comment below before midnight on Monday Feb. 27.