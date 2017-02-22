Ticket Giveaway! ART bus passes

Posted on by Able Allen
Avl bus image

Asheville Redefines Transit is an inexpensive way to get around Asheville and the surrounding area. Public transportation can also help cut down on global pollutants. And use off the service is vital to large communities all over town. And the more people who use it, the better for the health of the system, so we are hooking up one lucky winner with a booklet of passes to ride the bus around town anytime. You’ll get 11 free rides to anywhere the bus goes, from Lakeshore to the airport; from Black Mountain to Deaverview; and everywhere in between.

For your chance to win a book of passes, comment below before midnight on Monday Feb. 27.

SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway! ART bus passes

  1. SARA

    GO PUBLIC TRANSPORT – I HOPE WE CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY TO HAVE IT GROW IN AVL. I WILL SAY EVERY DRIVER I HAVE MET IS WONDERFUL! CHEERS.

  2. John Penley

    I only travel on ART. Don’t like pipelines Don’t buy gasoline.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.