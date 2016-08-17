Yum!
Delight your stomach and wander through the three full floors of tasty morsels. Nearly 200 vendors are coming to show off their best work and you can eat it all for free. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the wares of local and regional restaurants, wineries, breweries and artisan food producers. There will also be plenty of cooking demonstrations, author book signings and blind beer and wine tastings.
You can be our VIP guest! Just comment on this post by 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and you’ll have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the hottest food event in town. To get a second chance at these much coveted tickets, write a review of a restaurant, bar, winery, cidery or creamery in the listings directory of the 2016 Eats & Drinks Dining Guide, by 1 p.m. Friday, August 19 then leave a second comment here telling us what your reviewed.
The Grand Tasting is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the US Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St.- VIP access will allow you early entrance to beat the crowds with early entrance at 1 p.m. with exclusive third-floor access and an after party 4-7 p.m.
52 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway! VIP tickets to the Asheville Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting”
Yum!
thank you for the contest!
Asheville has so many excellent places to eat and drink. Sometimes, it’s difficult to choose where to go. The Wine and Food Festival is a great place to taste all the best our area has to offer.
I want VIP tickets please!!!
I LOVE this town.
I would love to win these tickets!
What a great event! Sounds like a super way to try all of Asheville’s great restaurants!
Reviewed Alchemy! What a terrific addition to Asheville’s health and wellness offerings.
Sounds like a yummy way to spend an afternoon in Asheville!
Can’t wait for this weekend! Starting off with mountain biking through DuPont State Forest in the morning and then enjoying my very first food and wine festival!
Thanks for the contest!I love sampling our many restaurants and am always on the lookout for new ones!
Yes please!
Fingers crossed!
I’d love to win!
This sounds like a delicious way to celebrate Asheville!
My boyfriend and I would love this kind of experience. Fingers and toes crossed :)
Would love to take my husband to this!
Pick me!
Can’t wait to try some great food and wine! <3
I’ll make a special trip to asheville for this!!!
What a great way to spend a Saturday…I’d love tickets!
Fingers crossed for a chance to win these tickets! My significant other and I are driving from Nashville, TN to Asheville tomorrow morning, the 19th, (our first time visiting Asheville!) to celebrate my birthday and our one year anniversary on Sunday! This would be an amazing addition to our weekend as we are staying downtown already!! Pick me! Pick me! :) Best of luck to everyone entered!!!
can’t wait for the festival :)
What a great event! It would be such a treat to go! :)
How exciting, I hope I win!
Left a review for Bhramari Brewhouse, a great addition to downtown!!
Sounds like an foodilicious event😍
I’ve always wanted to go to this event- thanks for putting on a giveaway!
Just wrote a review for Red Ginger as well- hope they are at the event :)
Winner.
What a wonderful event for Asheville! It would be wonderful to go this year!
I would like to eat all the foods and drink all the wines please!
Would love love love to win these tickets!!! 😜🍷🍷
I would like to go to the festival very much.
I’d love a chance to attend this event-what a great way to get a taste of Asheville! We’d love the opportunity to break out some nice clothes and try something new <3
Isa’s Bistro, Curate bites, Wicked Weed sips and Filo desserts? Couldn’t describe a better day of treats anywhere! I wanna go!
Left a review for one of my favs-Asheville Pizza & Brewing!
Never knew there was a feature to review local places here on MX, super helpful for finding new haunts!
Wow, everything looks amazing!
Because I would very much love to eat something that looks like that photo in the top left.
Great contest, thanks for the chance!
I’d love the chance to go!
This looks like a great event!
Would love to win this!
Wow!! Would ❤️❤️❤️❤️ To win tickets!!!
Reviewed Bhramari. Thank you for the second chance! 🍾
Sounds wonderful. Would love to relax this way.
Also wrote a review for Wild Ginger (Vietnamese).
reviewed papas and beer on tunnel road, love that place!!!
Reviewed Asheville Food Park on Amboy and State St. Yum!
I would love to go!!!
Saw this awesome giveaway just in time, I’m dying to go! Crossing fingers :)
Reviewed taco billy, went there this morning! Love that spot <3
Fingers crossed! Looks like fun.
Love it!