Ticket Giveaway! VIP tickets to the Asheville Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting

Posted on by Able Allen
A WEEKEND OF TREATS: "We’ve found a model that works, and each year it grows in attendance," says Kris Kraft, director of Asheville Wine and Food Festival.
Yum!

Delight your stomach and wander through the three full floors of tasty morsels. Nearly 200 vendors are coming to show off their best work and you can eat it all for free. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the wares of local and regional restaurants, wineries, breweries and artisan food producers. There will also be plenty of cooking demonstrations, author book signings and blind beer and wine tastings.

You can be our VIP guest! Just comment on this post by 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and you’ll have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the hottest food event in town. To get a second chance at these much coveted tickets, write a review of a restaurant, bar, winery, cidery or creamery in the listings directory of the 2016 Eats & Drinks Dining Guide, by 1 p.m. Friday, August 19 then leave a second comment here telling us what your reviewed.

The Grand Tasting is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the US Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St.- VIP access will allow you early entrance to beat the crowds with early entrance at 1 p.m. with exclusive third-floor access and an after party 4-7 p.m.

52 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway! VIP tickets to the Asheville Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting

  3. Leslie Ettwein

    Asheville has so many excellent places to eat and drink. Sometimes, it’s difficult to choose where to go. The Wine and Food Festival is a great place to taste all the best our area has to offer.
    I want VIP tickets please!!!
    I LOVE this town.

  5. Michele

    What a great event! Sounds like a super way to try all of Asheville’s great restaurants!

  6. Michele

    Reviewed Alchemy! What a terrific addition to Asheville’s health and wellness offerings.

  7. Erika Schneider

    Sounds like a yummy way to spend an afternoon in Asheville!

  8. Erik

    Can’t wait for this weekend! Starting off with mountain biking through DuPont State Forest in the morning and then enjoying my very first food and wine festival!

  9. Marshall Kirksey

    Thanks for the contest!I love sampling our many restaurants and am always on the lookout for new ones!

  14. Hillary Elliott

    My boyfriend and I would love this kind of experience. Fingers and toes crossed :)

  20. Kelly Dutton

    Fingers crossed for a chance to win these tickets! My significant other and I are driving from Nashville, TN to Asheville tomorrow morning, the 19th, (our first time visiting Asheville!) to celebrate my birthday and our one year anniversary on Sunday! This would be an amazing addition to our weekend as we are staying downtown already!! Pick me! Pick me! :) Best of luck to everyone entered!!!

  24. Robin K

    Left a review for Bhramari Brewhouse, a great addition to downtown!!

  26. Elizabeth K

    I’ve always wanted to go to this event- thanks for putting on a giveaway!

  27. Elizabeth K

    Just wrote a review for Red Ginger as well- hope they are at the event :)

  29. Kate

    What a wonderful event for Asheville! It would be wonderful to go this year!

  30. Kate Beck

    I would like to eat all the foods and drink all the wines please!

  33. Anna Branam

    I’d love a chance to attend this event-what a great way to get a taste of Asheville! We’d love the opportunity to break out some nice clothes and try something new <3

  34. Jolene Fleischbein

    Isa’s Bistro, Curate bites, Wicked Weed sips and Filo desserts? Couldn’t describe a better day of treats anywhere! I wanna go!

  35. Anna Branam

    Left a review for one of my favs-Asheville Pizza & Brewing!
    Never knew there was a feature to review local places here on MX, super helpful for finding new haunts!

  37. Lea

    Because I would very much love to eat something that looks like that photo in the top left.

  46. ronnie campbell

    reviewed papas and beer on tunnel road, love that place!!!

  49. Keely

    Saw this awesome giveaway just in time, I’m dying to go! Crossing fingers :)

