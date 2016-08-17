Ticket Giveaway! VIP tickets to the Asheville Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting

Yum!

Delight your stomach and wander through the three full floors of tasty morsels. Nearly 200 vendors are coming to show off their best work and you can eat it all for free. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the wares of local and regional restaurants, wineries, breweries and artisan food producers. There will also be plenty of cooking demonstrations, author book signings and blind beer and wine tastings.

You can be our VIP guest! Just comment on this post by 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and you’ll have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the hottest food event in town. To get a second chance at these much coveted tickets, write a review of a restaurant, bar, winery, cidery or creamery in the listings directory of the 2016 Eats & Drinks Dining Guide, by 1 p.m. Friday, August 19 then leave a second comment here telling us what your reviewed.

The Grand Tasting is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the US Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St.- VIP access will allow you early entrance to beat the crowds with early entrance at 1 p.m. with exclusive third-floor access and an after party 4-7 p.m.